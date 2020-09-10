Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Plans GBX 4.80 Dividend

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SNN opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The stock has a market cap of $981.79 million and a P/E ratio of 106.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 662.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 626.52.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 656.67 ($8.58).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

