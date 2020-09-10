Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $15.43. Savaria shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 117,729 shares changing hands.

SIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

