Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Shares Up 21.7%

Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) shot up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 553,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 602% from the average session volume of 78,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

