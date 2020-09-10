Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.46. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 257,035 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

