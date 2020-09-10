Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Earnings Results

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Get Secureworks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.