Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

