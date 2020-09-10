Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock remained flat at $$44.62 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

