Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $708.19

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $708.19 and last traded at $706.51, with a volume of 3651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $694.43.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.16 and a 200-day moving average of $567.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

