Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.14

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and traded as low as $51.04. Shoe Zone shares last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 7,928 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Zone PLC will post 1640.0000078 EPS for the current year.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

