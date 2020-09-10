Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €126.00 ($148.24) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIE. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.82 ($151.56).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €118.14 ($138.99) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.37.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.