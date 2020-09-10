Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

