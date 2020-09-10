SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.10 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $55.10 million and $1.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,753,588 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

