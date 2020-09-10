Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,700.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,834,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,010. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 71.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.