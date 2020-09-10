Slack (NYSE:WORK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of WORK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Slack alerts:

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,834,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,010. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.