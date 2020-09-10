Slack Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 154,415 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the average daily volume of 16,149 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,495.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,834,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,010. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

