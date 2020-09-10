Slack Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 154,415 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 856% compared to the average daily volume of 16,149 put options.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,834,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.