Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 157 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $267.02. 18,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

