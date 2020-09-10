Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 201 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,622,000 after purchasing an additional 588,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,277,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,882,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 487.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 1,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,615. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

