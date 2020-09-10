Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 289 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.