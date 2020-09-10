Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 326 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 11,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

