Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 380 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $61,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

COF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,252. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

