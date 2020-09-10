Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 465 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE WY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 51,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.