Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 95 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 20.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $471.26. 2,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $252.94 and a twelve month high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.17.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

