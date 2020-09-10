Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 32.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Equity Residential by 37.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 134.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 12,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,530. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

