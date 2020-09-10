Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,598 shares of company stock worth $707,697. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

