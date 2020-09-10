Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,734 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.98. 8,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,999. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $206.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.59.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

