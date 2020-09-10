Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.93. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,281. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.