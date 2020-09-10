Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 234 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.18. 2,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $431.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

