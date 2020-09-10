Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 308 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 619,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 10,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,702. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

