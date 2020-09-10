Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 3,235 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 472.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,894 shares of company stock worth $4,953,739. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 27,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.