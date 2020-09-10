Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 375 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in VF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of VF by 28.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 11,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

