Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 641 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold a total of 58,019 shares of company stock worth $6,847,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

