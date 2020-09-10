Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 929 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1,689.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

