Smithfield Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,233 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 106,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

