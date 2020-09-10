Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total value of $4,238,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.85. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,585. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 21.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.