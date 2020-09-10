Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,105. The company has a market capitalization of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

