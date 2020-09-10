Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

