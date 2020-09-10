Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,025. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

