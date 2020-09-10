Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.19. 8,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $210.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

