Smithfield Trust Co. Has $128,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,427,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $298,126,000 after purchasing an additional 382,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.17. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

