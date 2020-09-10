Smithfield Trust Co. Has $137,000 Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 344.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

