Smithfield Trust Co. Has $152,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

