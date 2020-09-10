Smithfield Trust Co. Has $64,000 Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PSMT traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

