Smithfield Trust Co. Has $80,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 571,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 240,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,203,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ONEOK by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 8,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,921. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

