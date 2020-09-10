Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,640. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

