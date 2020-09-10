Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

