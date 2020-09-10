Smithfield Trust Co. Invests $109,000 in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,893,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after buying an additional 176,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.39. 63,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,800. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.