Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 5,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

