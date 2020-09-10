Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

