Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 126 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $727.11. 2,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,304. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $697.88 and a 200-day moving average of $577.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

